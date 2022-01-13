São Paulo, 13 – The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) renewed the registration of Corteva’s Enlist One and Enlist Duo herbicides for seven years, until January 11, 2029. The renewal allows the the products are applied in herbicide-resistant cotton, corn and soybean crops. The approval, however, includes new EPA restrictions to protect endangered species.

The EPA announced Tuesday that it is taking significant steps to promote agency compliance with the Endangered Species Act when evaluating and registering new pesticide active ingredients. Now, before registering any new conventional active ingredient, the EPA will assess the potential effects of that ingredient on endangered species and their habitats and will initiate consultations with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Marine Fisheries Service, the agency said in a statement. communicated.

Previously, “in most cases, the EPA did not consistently assess the potential effects of conventional pesticides on listed species when registering new active ingredients,” the EPA said, adding that this resulted in insufficient protections for listed species and litigation against the agency.

