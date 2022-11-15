Pesticides in lemons: an indispensable fruit but pay attention to the consistency

The lemon it is one of those fruits that is impossible not to have table (or in the pantry of home). Let it be used as seasoning in a nice large salad, in place of salt, or to flavor one cup of hot tea for snackor a sea bass baked in foil for dinnerin short, lemon is an increasingly essential product for ours meals (Mediterraneans). Definitely pay three qualities: the price, the consistency and the versatility. In fact, it is particularly cheap, easy to peel and can be used in any dish: from lunch to dinner, up to breakfast and a snack. But pay attention to the appearance: appearances are sometimes deceiving. Let’s see together what they are risks related to pesticides contained in lemons.

Pesticide alert in lemons: buy with awareness

When we go to supermarket or from GreengrocerSometimes, due to haste or too much chaos, we come across “fast” purchases, but not always so safe. Buy a lemon in fact, it is not a trivial act: you need to pay close attention to what type of lemons you buy. Fruit, as well as vegetables, are not always what they seem and it takes very little to buy cheap products, full of harmful substances. As far as lemons go, there is a variety that could be toxic.

Pesticides in lemons: how to recognize those full of harmful substances

