Pesticides in fruit juices is a warning: how to recognize which brands to avoid

There are commercially lots of fruit juices and from an analysis carried out in the laboratory by Oko Test, in Germany, on ben 33 samples sold in the areain Europe and in Italy it turns out that many contain pesticides. In particular the alarm went off on unfiltered cloudy apple juice after pressing, which makes use of some pesticides even banned by the EU.

The unfiltered apple juice should contain a high nutrient concentration, but several harmful substances were traced in the tests carried out. In particular, the analysis of Oko Test was concentrated on some of these apple juices also sold in large European and Italian supermarkets. Many of these are packaged in cartons, some are sold in glass bottles, one brand only sold in plastic bottles.

The following substances were taken into consideration in the laboratory: mold toxins And pesticides used in agriculture, but also values ​​of sugars, ethanol and methanol, volatile acids and many other elements. Finally, the direct test by the experts, through tasting to perceive the aroma, flavor and appearance of each brand of fruit juice.

Out of 33 products, 17 were found to be contaminated and highlighted that the influence on the contamination, as the experts state, was above all the use of mepiquata plant growth regulator, banned in the EU. This agent serves to accelerate the growth of plant stems and to promote fruiting. Above all, this it is banned throughout Europe and its use must respect certain limits.

In Italy there is a lot of attention on the subject and Italian companies are safe. The analysis also suggests that it must buy products made with Italian apples. Of the 17 brands found to be contaminated, however, only three are harmful results, the rest presented minimal contamination values, which do not affect health. Among the best fruit juices sold in Italy (by Lidl) we find Solevita and Solevita Bio Organic.

Subscribe to the newsletter

