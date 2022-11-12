Pesticides in bread, the survey

L’pesticide alarm in the foods or drinks that we consume every day is present throughout Europe, including Italy. And a recent study showed that residues of these substances are also found in our hair. Attention also to the problem of bread. In this case we are talking about analyzes made in United Kingdom that make you think.

Pesticides in bread: There is also glyphosate in half of that sold in the UK

Beyond the Channel in fact, the Government every year tests some foods on sale to detect any traces of pesticides. In this UK survey, one was examined varied range of breads: from white to wholemeal through scones to muffins. The result? Half of the products analyzed contained at least two different pesticides. In some cases, according to reports from greenme.it, “it was a real”pesticide cocktail“Of which the possible effects on health are not known.” Not only that. They have been found in the bread 11 different pesticides, including 5 that have a possible link to cancernamely the cypermethrin, deltamethrin, flonicamid (insecticide), fosetil (fungicide), glyphosate (herbicide).

“There is a growing body of evidence showing that i pesticides can become more harmful when combined with each other. Yet we continue to set safe limits for only one chemical at a time. We actually have no idea of ​​the long-term impact of consuming small amounts of hundreds of different chemicals. We are choosing to play Russian roulette with people’s health “, in the words of Nick Mole, policy manager of the Pesticide Action Network PAN UK.

“The presence of the glyphosate in wheat is largely due to its use as a pre-harvest desiccant, when used to artificially dry crops to facilitate harvesting. If the UK government bans the use of glyphosate as a pre-harvest desiccant, it could reduce the amount of this residue found in cereals“, the comment of PAN UK, analyzing the data.

