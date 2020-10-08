Pesticides Helsinki continues to use the controversial glyphosate in weed control

Helsinki City Councilor Marcus Rantala (r) and 18 other commissioners suggested in their initiative that the city give up the use of pesticides containing glyphosate, such as Roundup. In Helsinki, glyphosate is still used to control severe weeds.

Helsinki the city plans to continue to use the controversial pesticide glyphosate to control severe weeds.

The matter was decided by the Helsinki City Council on Wednesday. Accredited Marcus Rantala (r) and 18 other delegates had initiated that the city should phase out the use of glyphosate-containing pesticides such as Roundup.

The safety of glyphosate has been the subject of public debate in recent years. Austria has already banned the use of the substance, Germany is planning a ban for a year 2023. Several lawsuits have been filed against Monsanto, a German chemical giant Bayer, which manufactures the product in the United States. lawsuits.

At present, the use of glyphosate-based pesticides is permitted in Helsinki for the control of strong-rooted, highly rooted and perennial weeds. Although the urban environment industry encourages contractors to use alternative control methods, they are not required to use alternative weed control methods.

“Roundup product manufacturer Monsanto has had to pay significant compensation to many cancer users over the past year, ”says Rantala in his initiative.

According to him, numerous European countries have already started the process of banning glyphosate, and Helsinki should set an example in Finland by banning its use.

Rantala points out that the risk assessment of glyphosate has not previously taken into account its effect on the microbiota of animals and humans or the possible damage caused by long-term exposure.

“Research data on the subject has only recently become available, so glyphosate has been used without understanding its long-term effects.”

Council according to the decision, it is not necessary to implement the initiative, as the aim is already to phase out the use of harmful glyphosate-based substances in the management of parks and other built-up areas maintained by the city. At the same time, alternative control methods are being sought for the most difficult-to-control weeds and alien species.

The phase-out of glyphosate-based pesticides is part of the maintenance work on updating the vegetation product card and vegetation care quality standards, which will be done this year. Measures to dispose of glyphosate take into account existing laws and regulations.

In addition, according to the council’s decision, it is noteworthy that in Helsinki the use of chemical herbicides is prohibited in playgrounds and playgrounds, kindergartens and school yards, dog kennels or other functional areas, paved or paved areas and near water bodies or groundwater areas.