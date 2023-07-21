Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/20/2023 – 18:06 Share

São Paulo, 07/20 – The Ministry of Agriculture has registered over 30 agricultural pesticides, six of them of low impact, four of which are intended for use in organic agriculture, the ministry informed. The records were made official in an act of the Department of Plant Health and Agricultural Inputs of the Secretariat of Agricultural Defense, published in the Federal Official Gazette. Biological, macrobiological, semiochemical, plant extracts, growth regulators or organic farming products are classified as low-risk or low-impact pesticides.

In a note, the ministry highlighted that, of the biological products, the wasp Diachasmimorpha longicaudata was the first of its kind registered in Brazil for the control of several species of fruit flies. According to the folder, the registration was granted as a “phytosanitary product with approved use for organic agriculture” and conventional fruit growing.

“In addition to being a registered product with a new active ingredient, the product stands out for being recommended for controlling the star fruit fly (Bactrocera carambolae). Despite its name, this species of fruit fly attacks a very wide range of fruits and is one of the most economically important pests in Brazil. With this registration, we bring the possibility of adding the first biological control technique to the official suppression subprogram with a view to eradicating Bactrocera carambolae, carried out by Mapa”, said the head of the Formulated Products Registration Division, Tatiane Nascimento.

Among the chemicals approved, the ministry highlighted the approval of a new fungicide, mefentrifluconazole, which is registered in other countries such as the United States and the European Union. According to the ministry, this year 151 pesticides were registered, 34 of which were low impact. The folder informed that the approved chemical inputs use active ingredients previously registered in the country, after analysis and approval by health, environment and agriculture bodies.