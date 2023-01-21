Pasta pesticides, new alarm

There pasta you know, especially for us Italians, it is a food that is difficult to do without. Suffice it to say that the so-called Mediterranean diet is essentially based on a equilibrium perfect between proteins, coming from meat and legumes, e carbohydrates, such as bread and pasta. That it is then seasoned with a simple sauce tomatoa pesto ready-made or with a more fanciful meat and cheese-based preparation, a meal dish is always a perfect choice: complete, quick and tasty. But be careful. Unfortunately also in the pastaaccording to the latest tests conducted in Switzerland, we could find anomalous traces of pesticidesespecially of glyphosate. In some brands, even among the best known, the danger is really around the corner. But let’s see in detail what they are offending pastries hey brands that instead they are saved.

Pesticides in pasta, alarms in various packages: here are the ones

First of all, before going into the classification of brands, it is good to remember the definition of glyphosate. The latter is basically a herbicide, classifiable as a potentially carcinogenic substance, often under the scrutiny of experts. In Italy on 7 October 2016 the Decree of the Ministry of Health which ordered the revoke of the marketing authorization for plant protection products containing glyphosate. Having said this, it is true that, according to Ispra data, in Italian agriculture it is still one of the most used herbicides.

Let us now understand what are the brand names more tending to contain traces of glyphosate. According to a study conducted in April 2022 by the Swiss magazine K-Tipp several brands of pasta, also marketed in Italy, bear signs of abnormal pesticides. The research was carried out on a sample of 18 marks several of pasta, thirteen products with durum wheat and five with grain from biological agriculture. According to this research, therefore, it was discovered that this substance can actually be found in various Italian brands, specifically: Lidl, Divella, Agnesi and Garofalo. The only brand that did not show traces of glyphosate is Barillaespecially in spaghetti and wholemeal penne rigate.

Pesticides in pasta, the reaction of manufacturers

Glyphosate, as previously mentioned, is not a completely prohibited substance: however, there are legal limits to be respected. In fact, the brands involved in the test immediately justified themselves as follows: Divellafor example, declared that even if the presence of this substance has been found, we are still talking about a significantly lower than the legal limits, specifically 0.023 mg/kg against a maximum limit of 10 mg/kg. In the same vein too Garofalo which confirms that the presence of glyphosate in its pasta is far below the limit, in particular it is “a thousand times lower to the limit of the law”. Finally there is Lidl which explains that the type of pasta “I combine Tagliatelle” presents a different supplier from Italy to Switzerland.

