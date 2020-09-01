Pablo Viar (Bilbao, 1974) read Pessoa’s poetry in adolescence and was definitely trapped. Since then, the work of the Portuguese poet has not stopped accompanying him. He has spent years researching and traveling to Lisbon, the city of colors, in the corners where he lived and worked, to trace the vital enigmas of Fernando Pessoa (Lisbon, 1888-1935), the poet of sadness. The theater director premieres at the Theater of the Abbey from Madrid Enigma Pessoa, a work that delves into the legacy of the author of Book of Restlessness starting from his trunk, the one that the Italian writer Antonio Tabucchi called “a trunk full of people”. The show, starring David Luque and Emilio Gavira, with all tickets sold, will be on the bill from Thursday until next Saturday, before starting a tour of different locations.

“There is something about the figure of Pessoa that I am passionate about and that is that, despite being the poet of restlessness, reading his work is very restorative. It is one of its wonderful paradoxes. It is a soothing and comforting company. Pessoa contains a charm that never wears out ”, Viar assures before attending the last rehearsal of the show. “He is like a magical character because he combines depth and lightness”, adds Viar, taken by the literature of this elegant man, wearing an eternal hat, who had a deeply sad existence and who, according to his own confession, gave up a life to change of literature. “And of a literary glory that he did not know in life”, says the director of the montage, in which, with a profusion of audiovisual, literary and plastic elements, all those characters invented by the poet since his childhood, figures of unreal dreams, emerge , all that fictional world of friends and acquaintances.

The show does not intend to travel the abysses of the immense poetic work of the author, nor does it seek to travel through the literary games of Pessoa, but, following a biographical and chronological thread, offer a vision of the fact that all the heteronyms that were populating his Life, among which his teacher Alberto Caeiro stands out, is part of his own person.

The man who proclaimed himself an enemy of “ignorance, fanaticism and tyranny” was, for Viar, a brave author for his way of facing the vital anguish that persecuted him. “Pessoa faced his internal dilemmas face to face, as great poets do. In his case, in an obsessive way and until the end ”, says the author, who recognizes that the most painful thing in this dreamlike journey, which goes from childhood to the death of the writer, has been to renounce certain poems or texts. Viar has dived into the deep wisdom and into the anguish and loneliness of the writer, of early orphanhood (his father, a music critic, died of tuberculosis when he was a child), who was forced by his mother’s new nuptials to move to South Africa and thus get away from the interrupted children’s paradise. “Far from unraveling the enigma Pessoa, my intention is to share it”, ends Viar.