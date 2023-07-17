Matteo Pessina captain of the Monza released a long interview to the microphones of de ‘The Corriere della Sera’focusing on the transition from the Brianza club to Milan which took place thanks to Hadrian Galliani . Here are his words about it.

The words of Matteo Pessina

On the move to Milan: “I was 9 years old when I left Dominante to move to Monza. I stayed there for eight years when Adriano Galliani took me to Milan as part of a romantic operation. In 2015, with the bankruptcy of Monza, the employees did not receive their salary. Galliani he could have taken me free but he paid 30,000 euros to the club to allow warehouse workers and physiotherapists to receive their paychecks”.