For Leclerc, Red Bull is unattainable until 2025

Red Bull is monopolizing Formula 1 in 2023, and could do the same in the next two seasons. As much as the feared hypothesis may frighten enthusiasts, it is certainly worth taking into consideration, because it is such an overwhelming domain that it can also have an impact in the medium term, as happened to Ferrari and Mercedes in their last winning cycles. For Charles Leclerc, the Milton Keynes team has such an advantage that it can rest assured until at least 2025, the last year of this generation of power units.

Leclerc’s words

“New arrivals? We already have some very good engineers in the team. I think new people will help us to have different points of view and to grow better. But apart from all this, considering the gap between Ferrari and Red Bull especially in the race, we need time to get back to that level of performance. We’re trying to catch up with Red Bull, but it has a very large margin and it will be difficult to reach it before the change of regulation“, these are the words of the Monegasque to the newspapers, including that of FormulaPassion.

“I think this domination is different from those of the past, as in qualifying we are much closer than we have seen before. Usually when you see a team dominate it’s in qualifying and the race, but now for some reason Red Bull is much more dominant on Sunday than on Saturday. For this reason we are all working on our race pace, because Red Bull is way ahead“.

The impact of developments

“There is still much work to be done“, concluded the Monegasque driver. “As far as we’re concerned we have some developments in the upcoming races that can help us take a step forward. But even with this car we can have some unexpected surprises, because they are such sensitive cars that a small change can have a big influence. And we hope it is the same for us“.