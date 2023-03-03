The basis for the restart

The period between pre-season testing and the Bahrain Grand Prix weekend seemed to see a Williams charged and motivated for the start of the 2023 world championship, with the clear objective of recovering from last season, which closed in 10th and last place in the Constructors’ standings. A feeling that was felt not only with the arrival of a new team principal of the caliber of James Vowlesbut also from the good impressions provided by Logan Sargeantmoreover one of the most active drivers present on the track during the tests.

Albon’s pessimism

Now, however, the other driver of the historic Grove team has expressed all his doubts about the potential of the FW45: Alexander Albon. The Anglo-Thai rider not only indicated the problems that could arise during this season, but even predicted a championship at the bottom of the standings: “Maybe I’m a little more pessimistic than optimistic – he declared during the pre-GP press conference – so I think that, at least from the first impressions of the tests, we will be the tenth fastest team“.

The reasons

A rather heavy statement, but which is based on some reasons analyzed by the former Red Bull driver: “We have to be realistic – added the 26-year-old – We certainly have a better car, but in terms of pace everyone has that, so it’s all relative. We will have to hope to get some points, but it won’t be easy, and it will certainly be something will have to happen for that to happen. If I look at the tests, we’ve been very reliable, and so being the first race of the year there’s always some reliability issues, and we hope to be able to take advantage of that. In terms of sheer pace, there are many teams that have made huge strides, and compared to our direct rivals, perhaps AlphaTauri and McLaren, I think we are still a little behind“.

Waiting for the Director

In conclusion, Albon underlined the absence of a Technical Director in Williams after the departure of François-Xavier Demaison, but the identification of weak points could be a fundamental aspect in order to then be able to present and resolve them with the new technical structure: “Obviously we are still without a technical director, but we need to see some progress in the areas where we feel limited in riding, and if we see any improvements it means we are clearly going in the right direction. We’ve already taken a step forward, but we need to see more.”