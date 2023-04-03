Percentage of Brazilians who believe in a worsening economy went from 20% in December 2022 to 26% in March 2023

The percentage of Brazilians who believe in a worsening economy in the coming months has increased since the beginning of the president’s government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), according to research Datasheet Published this Sunday (2.Apr.2023).

In December 2022, 20% believed that the economic situation would deteriorate in the coming months. In March, when the new survey was conducted, the percentage rose to 26%. Another 26% believe there will be no change. Already those who believe in the improvement of the economy decreased from 49% to 46%.

The perception of the economy in recent months is one of continuity, according to Datafolha. Of those interviewed, 41% say that the economic situation remains the same, 35% believe it has worsened and 23% say it has improved.

In the 2022 survey, 35% believed that it remained the same, 38% spoke of worsening and 23% said it had improved.

Pessimism also increased regarding unemployment. According to the survey, 44% perceive an increase in unemployment – ​​compared to 36% in December. Another 29% say there was a reduction. Before, it was 37%.

The perception of unemployment is consistent with the most recent data from the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics). The unemployment rate rose 8.6% in the quarter ended in February. In absolute numbers, the unemployed population totaled 9.2 million in the period.

Most Brazilians also believe that there will be an increase in inflation: it is 54%, compared to 39% 3 months ago. Those who believe it will decrease add up to 20%, while 24% think there will be no change.

The survey was carried out on March 29 and 30, in 126 municipalities. 2,028 interviews were carried out. The margin of error is 2 percentage points within a 95% confidence level.