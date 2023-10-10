He Viña del Mar Festival is preparing to celebrate its 63rd edition in Chile and will do so giving rise to a war corridos singer (lying down). Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija, known artistically as Featherweight will be presented for the first time before ‘El Monstruo’ in Viña del Mar 2024. This was announced on Monday, October 9.

It will be from February 25 to March 1 of next year when the 63rd edition of the Viña del Mar Festival will take place at the Quinta Vergara Amphitheater. This important event brings together the most prominent current voices in Latin and international music. For the first time the public, known as ‘The monster‘, for being demanding with the quality of the exponents, will test Featherweight and the lying corridos.

It is still unknown what setlist Doble P will perform before the Chilean public in the amphitheater with a capacity for approximately 15 thousand spectators.

Featherweight and who else is confirmed for Viña del Mar 2024/ Photo: Instagram @pesopluma.

Featherweight and who else is confirmed for Viña del Mar

In addition to confirmation of the presentation of Featherweight at the Viña del Mar Festival 2024the Chilean public will enjoy the performances of personalities such as the Spanish singer-songwriter Alejandro Sanz, the Mexican rock group Maná, the Colombian reggaeton artist Manuel Turizo and the Argentine urban singer María Becerra.

But the list of singers confirmed for the prestigious Chilean Latin music festival does not end there, in addition to those mentioned above, there will also be performances by the Brazilian Anitta, the Australian band Men At Work, Mora and Miranda!

Alejandro Sanz, Anitta and Maná are other celebrities who will perform at the Viña del Mar 2024 Festival / Photo: Instagram @elfestivaldevina

Chile, the host country, will also have exponents of its nation who will perform before ‘El Monstruo’ such as the well-known rock band Los Bunkers and the urban singer-songwriter known as Young Cister.

The Viña del Mar Festival, which is the oldest in the world in terms of Latin music, will be broadcast in Chile on channel 13, while on Channel 13 and National Television of Chile. As for the public in other Latin American countries, the concerts will be available on the Star+ platform and Billboard will take care of distribution to the rest of the world through its digital platforms.

