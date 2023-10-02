Arrive for the first time in Lima! The Mexican singer Peso Pluma will arrive in Peru on Saturday, December 9 as part of his tour called ‘Doble P Tour 2023’. The venue chosen for his concert is San Marcos stadium, where he will delight his thousands of Peruvian fans with songs like ‘She dances alone’, ‘La bebe’ and ‘Las morras’. It should be noted that Hassan Kabande, the original name of this 23-year-old musician, has recorded three albums ‘Ah and what?’, ‘Side Effects’ and ‘Genesis’ throughout his artistic career.

Other Latin countries that you will visit on your tour are Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, Paraguay and Colombia. The pre-sale of tickets for his concert in Lima will only be enabled on October 2 and 3, with 15% with Interbank cards on Teleticket. On that digital platform you can also view the regular price of tickets for each field.

Price of tickets for the Peso Pluma concert depending on the field in which you want to buy. Photo: Teleticket

