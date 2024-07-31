Mexico City.- In July, the peso recorded its second month of losses and accumulated a depreciation of 8.62 percent since the end of last May, prior to the elections of June 2, amid concerns about the pending reforms of the current Government, the electoral process in the United States and the monetary policy decision of the Federal Reserve (Fed).

The exchange rate fell 14.74 cents to 18.6170 in the international currency market or Foreign Exchange Market (Forex), after six sessions with increases, but rebounded 1.61 pesos between the close of May 2024 (before the elections) and the last day of July.

At Citibanamex branches, the greenback was offered at 19.10 pesos, 12 cents less than yesterday and 37 cents more than at the close of June.

Thus, in two months, the local currency depreciated 8.64 percent at retail level, with the value of the dollar rising by 1.65 pesos.

In July alone, the dollar rose 29.87 cents in the Forex market and 37 cents in retail trading, at the end of the month marked by the Fed’s monetary announcement and the words of the president of the US central bank, Jerome Powell.

Banorte specialists point out that Powell was very clear and said that a rate cut could be on the table at the September meeting.