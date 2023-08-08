Home page politics

From: Maximilian Gang

Split

Dmitri Peskov’s forecast of Putin’s success in the Russian presidential election has caused irritation. The Kremlin spokesman feels misunderstood.

Moscow – in the middle of Ukraine war counts as defeat Vladimir Putin’s unlikely in the Russian presidential elections in March 2024 – assuming he stands again. But the words with which Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov of the New York Times was quoted, probably caused a shake of the head not only among political scientists. The tenor: What else to vote for when most people – how about good poll results to be expected – put your cross with Putin anyway? Peskow sees his statement misinterpreted.

Presidential election in Russia: Kremlin spokesman irritates with strange electoral success forecast for Putin

“Putin will be re-elected next year with more than 90 percent of the vote,” Putin’s press secretary Peskov reportedly said, according to the US daily. In fact, surveys by the Russian Levada Center, which is considered independent, also show: More than 80 percent of the people in Russia are also in times of Ukraine-War agreed with the actions of their President. Putin clearly won the last presidential election in 2018 with around 76 percent of the vote. The presidential elections are therefore “not really democracy, but expensive bureaucracy”.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov backtracked after his curious words about Putin’s success in the 2024 Russian presidential election. © Sergei Bobylev/Imago

“Misinterpreted”: Kremlin spokesman feels misunderstood after Putin’s statement on the Russian elections

So, from the Russian government’s point of view, are democratic elections – probably the most important cornerstone of a democracy – just a cost driver? Quite a remarkable assessment, which Peskov does not stand behind either: he met the journalist and spoke to him about the upcoming presidential elections, the Kremlin spokesman told the Russian state news agency mug. But the author of the article had “completely misinterpreted his words,” Peskow rowed back. He also stated his “own opinion”.

His answer to the journalist’s questions from the USA had been: “The level of consolidation around the President is absolutely unprecedented”. Therefore, it can already be said that should Putin run, he would be re-elected with an “overwhelming majority”. The elections would therefore “theoretically only result in unnecessary expenditure”. At the same time, Peskov emphasizes that Putin insisted that the elections be organized without mistakes because that is “what democracy needs”. The Kremlin boss also said this in a speech to the nation.

After 24 years in power: will Putin run again in the 2024 presidential election in Russia?

It is not yet clear whether Putin will stand again as a candidate for the 2024 presidential election. “We haven’t heard any statements from him saying whether he’s running for office or not. That means it’s a bit early now,” Peskov told the Moscow newspaper Izvestia in spring 2023. Even around half a year later, there is still no official announcement. Within the power elite in Moscow it is assumed, however, that Putin is aiming for a new term in office. Preparations for the 2024 election are already underway.

Political scientist Abbas Galliamov – who lives in exile after a past as Putin’s speechwriter – holds one too Cancellation of the 2024 presidential election possible with reference to martial law. In view of the situation in the Ukraine war, the Kremlin boss runs the risk of not winning the election if he runs again, as the political scientist explained in an interview with the Time said. “So the results would have to be manipulated, and mass manipulation is always linked to protests.” That poses a risk.

Presidential election: Putin changes Russian constitution – in order to remain in power

According to the old Russian constitution from 1993, Putin’s term should have ended at the next Russian presidential election in 2024. In fact, the Kremlin chief directs the fortunes of Russia then already for 24 years. Actually, the presidency in Russia is limited to two consecutive terms of six years each. When Putin was banned from running again in 2008, he had himself appointed prime minister – and retained control of government affairs, like that ZDF reported.

In the meantime, he took over the office of President of Russia when Putin was no longer allowed: Dmitri Medvedev. © UPI Photo/Imago

In 2011, the head of the Kremlin continued his power games and had the then-president Dmitry Medvedev nominate him as a candidate for the presidency again. Should Vladimir Putin run again in the presidential elections in 2024, such a detour would no longer be necessary. In 2020, the head of state had signed a law that set his terms of office to zero, like daily mirror reported. through the largest constitutional reform in Russian history So Vladimir Putin could theoretically continue to rule until 2036. The Kremlin boss would then be 83 years old. (mg, with dpa)