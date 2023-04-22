The son of Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Nikolai, on Saturday, April 22, told KP.RU about his service in the Special Military Operation Zone (SVO).

“I considered it my duty. I just had to participate, I had to help everyone who was there. I could not sit on the sidelines and watch as friends and other people go there, ”he admitted in interview.

Peskov Jr., as he himself said, asked his father to contact Wagner PMC. In addition, as Nikolai noted, he did not disclose his last name in the NVO zone. Also, the son of the press secretary of the President of Russia said that he spent a little less than six months at the front, during which time he was awarded the medal “For Courage”.

The founder of Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin earlier that day said that Nikolai Peskov served as a loader of a transport-loading vehicle in the Hurricane team in the PMC group under a different name, surname and patronymic. Prigogine drew attention to the fact that this “machine worked very well.” He also clarified that only he and the head of the personnel service knew about the service of his son Peskov.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

