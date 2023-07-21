Do not forget about the merits of two-time Olympic pole vault champion Yelena Isinbayeva to Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, July 20.

“Of course, the sports community reacts harshly to Isinbayeva’s statement. It so happens that, not knowing what was discussed, we just fall upon the athlete, whom we were proud of just recently, ”he said TASS.

He also recalled that Isinbayeva did not condemn anything and did not criticize anyone.

“In honor of her, our anthem was played so many times and our flag was raised that this must be remembered and must not be forgotten,” Peskov concluded.

Thus, the presidential press secretary commented on the controversy around Isinbayeva’s statement that in September 2023 she would resume work in the commission of athletes of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), since the organization did not find grounds for her removal. She also said that she had never been a member of the RF Armed Forces and considers the rank of major, which she was awarded for her performance in CSKA, to be “nominal”.

Elena Isinbayeva became the champion of the Olympic Games in 2004 and 2008, in 2012 she won the bronze medal of the London Olympics. Also, the jumper is a three-time world champion in the open air and a four-time world champion in the room. She was elected to the IOC Athletes’ Commission for an eight-year term in August 2016.