There is currently no information about the incident in Poland, press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said by phone CNN on Wednesday, November 16th.

“Unfortunately, I have no information about this,” Peskov quoted the TV channel as saying.

On November 15, Polish media disseminated information about the fall of one or two rockets into a grain dryer located on the border with Ukraine. Two people died. In this regard, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki convened an emergency meeting of the Committee of the Council of Ministers on National Security and Defense.

The next day, the Russian ambassador to Warsaw, Sergei Andreev, was summoned to the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In turn, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the Russian army did not launch missile strikes on targets near the Polish-Ukrainian border. The agency also described the information circulated in the Polish media and voiced by officials as a deliberate provocation aimed at escalating the situation.

Jens Stoltenberg spoke about the need to understand what happened that day. During negotiations with Polish President Andrzej Duda, he pointed out the importance of establishing all the facts of the missile incident in Poland.

As military expert Yuri Knutov noted, analyzing footage from the scene, missile fragments are too small compared to Russian cruise missiles, the elements of which are more significant and significant. He also admitted that expired Ukrainian S-300s could have fallen on the territory of Poland: two shells are used to shoot down a Russian cruise missile, and the number of fallen ammunition in eastern Poland, which was given by the national media, confirms the expert’s version.