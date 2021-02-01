The press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov said that so far there are no decisions on the date and format of the message of the head of state to the Federal Assembly, writes RIA News…

Peskov noted that the epidemiological situation in the country, although it causes moderate optimism, is changeable, so the date has not yet been determined.

Let us recall that the President of the Russian Federation once a year addresses the Federal Assembly with a message in which he speaks about the main directions of domestic and foreign policy, as well as the state of affairs in the country.