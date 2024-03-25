Peskov: It is important for Russia to exclude states with nationalists from its borders

It is important for Moscow to exclude the existence of an aggressive state with nationalists in power near Russia’s borders, stated Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov in an interview with the publication “Arguments and Facts”.

According to him, it is important for Russia to stop the process of damaging its security.

“To exclude the possibility of the existence in the next European ‘room’, near our borders, of a state that has aggressive aspirations towards us, a state with a nationalist filling, where nationalists have infiltrated power,” he pointed out.

Peskov recalled that Ukraine wants to take Russian Crimea by force. According to him, Kyiv is ready to use any methods for this.

Earlier, the Kremlin declared that it was inadmissible for a country like Ukraine to exist near the borders of Ukraine.