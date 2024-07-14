Peskov: Kyiv and the West expect support from other countries in the process of isolating Russia

The press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov stated that Kyiv and the West want to isolate Russia. An interview with him appeared in Telegram-channel of journalist Pavel Zarubin.

He stated that the visit to Moscow by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had caused jealousy among the Kyiv authorities and Western countries. At the same time, they allegedly expect support from other countries in the process of isolating Russia.

“They believe that all countries should go in unison with the West’s line to guarantee Russia’s complete isolation, complete oblivion in international affairs. But it is obvious that such a line contrasts with the interests of other large countries,” Peskov pointed out.

Earlier in July, it was reported that the US State Department tried to prevent Narendra Modi’s visit to Russia.