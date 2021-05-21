Fake news is being used as a weapon against Russia, and this is a very dangerous thing, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. He is quoted by TASS Friday, May 21st.

“We are fighting this. Our professionals are fighting, ”he said, speaking to the participants of the New Knowledge marathon.

Peskov added that he originally planned to give examples of fake news directed against Russia at the event, but then abandoned this idea. The spokesman explained that he decided to discuss the topic of truth and lies with the participants.

“Unfortunately, we live in a world where truth and falsehood go hand in hand. It has always been so, it is so now, it will be so tomorrow, and you will not get anywhere here. It is very important not to stop trying to distinguish the truth from the lie, it is very important not to let the lie take over your mind, ”he said.

Concluding his speech, Peskov quoted the terms from a poem by Vladimir Vysotsky: “There is no difference between truth and falsehood, if, of course, you undress both.”