Peskov said that the meeting between Putin and Erdogan is already being prepared very closely

Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin. Photo: Vyacheslav Prokofiev / Sputnik / Press Service of the President of the Russian Federation / Reuters

Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov spoke about the upcoming meeting between President Vladimir Putin and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan. His words lead TASS.

“There is an understanding that this meeting will take place soon. It is already preparing, preparing very tightly, ”he said.