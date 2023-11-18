Peskov: The West is suffering because sanctions against Russia do not hit the country

Kremlin official Dmitry Peskov said Western sanctions against Russia are ineffective. His words are reported by VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin in Telegram.

“We see that the Westerners are really suffering, they are suffering because the sanctions do not hit as they should. Moreover, we are as always: the Russians managed to do so in order to benefit from the sanctions,” Peskov said.

The Kremlin representative believes that the West will continue to search for various options to put pressure on Russia, so Moscow should remain as focused as possible. “They don’t disdain anything,” he concluded.

Earlier, Marat Berdyev, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry and a senior official at APEC, said that the Western sanctions policy is greatly affecting the prospects for global economic growth. In his opinion, the United States and its allies are provoking energy shortages and the long-term risk of inflation.