Tough times require the authorities to take tough measures, including against those who spread slander about the Russian army. This opinion was expressed on November 17 by Kremlin official representative Dmitry Peskov.

“Yes, now is a very tough, military time, which requires tough measures from the authorities,” he said in an interview with the MGIMO 360 student news channel, published on YouTube.

In particular, in wartime there must be “a certain amount of censorship” and certain rules that would be unacceptable in peacetime.

“But now they should be a mandatory attribute,” Peskov added.

The official representative of the Kremlin found it difficult to answer the question of where the line is between criticism and discrediting the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, clarifying that it is very thin. However, anyone who wants to “speculate indiscriminately and throw some words of criticism” at the Russian army needs to think ten times, Peskov concluded.

According to the current legislation of the Russian Federation, public dissemination of knowingly false information about the use of the Russian Armed Forces (Article 207.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation) can result in up to 15 years in prison.

The law on criminal punishment for fakes about the Russian Armed Forces and calls for anti-Russian sanctions was signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 4, 2022. As noted then, the law is needed to provide objective information and protect citizens from lies about the RF Armed Forces, which are disseminated by information resources, including from abroad.

Since February 24, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup in Ukraine. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.