Peskov: the losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces during the attempted invasion of the Russian Federation the day before amounted to 60-70 percent

Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov spoke about the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) during an attempt to invade Russia in the Belgorod and Kursk regions last night. His words on Saturday, March 16, leads RIA News.

“Last night the enemy made several more invasion attempts in the Belgorod and Kursk regions. They were all torn down. None of the attempts succeeded in reaching the Russian border,” noted the representative of the head of state. He added that the irretrievable losses of the Ukrainian side amounted to about 60-70 percent.

Peskov also emphasized that Russian President Vladimir Putin receives reports on the events that took place. “All attacks have been repelled. Of the 2,500 saboteurs, 1,700 were hit, irretrievable losses from the enemy amounted to 550 people,” said the press secretary of the head of state.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry noted that Kyiv had intensified terrorist activities in connection with the presidential elections in Russia in order to solicit even more financial assistance and weapons from Western curators.