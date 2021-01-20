Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov told what ideology Vladimir Putin adheres to.

According to him, the Russian leader adheres to the idea that “everything should be in the interests of Russia and for the Russians.”

“Putin’s ideology cannot be linked to the West. The main ideology of Putin is the development of stability and prosperity of Russia, every Russian, this is the basis of Putin’s ideology, everything else, as you understand, is foreign policy goals, foreign policy ideology, ”said Peskov.

So he commented on the publication in the media, which says that Putin is against liberalism. Peskov noted that the ideas of this direction are very close to the president.

“But liberalism and liberalism are different, it is difficult now to say that someone can be attracted by the ideas of American liberalism, a very dubious formulation of the question, at least, which can become a topic for serious discussion, you know that Putin has been and will remain a supporter of the development of Russian -American relations, without normal relations between the two powers, it is impossible to talk about a stable world, “- explained the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation.

Peskov also added that any liberalism can be based “only on the national characteristics of the state” and cannot be universal.

Earlier, at a big press conference on December 17, 2020, Putin called Russia “white and fluffy” compared to Western countries. He also noted that he feels responsible for what is happening in Russia and with its people and will do everything in the interests of the country and its inhabitants.

At the same time, in October, the president noted that Russia has an ideological basis for establishing contacts with representatives of Democrats in the United States, since they are close to liberal values.