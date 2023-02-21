Dmitry Peskov said that the message of President Putin will take at least an hour

The message of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Federal Assembly will take at least an hour. This was told by the official representative of the Kremlin Dmitry Peskov. His words lead TASS.

The head of state reads the message in the Gostiny Dvor. The event is attended not only by members of the upper and lower houses of the Russian parliament, but also by public figures, as well as participants in the special operation. Foreign journalists are not invited to the event.