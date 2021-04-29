The conspiracy against the authorities of Belarus meant not only the elimination of President Alexander Lukashenko and the taking of his family members hostage, but also the blocking of the energy system of the whole country. Told about it RIA News Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov.

In his opinion, it is impossible to plan and carry out such actions without the help or instruction of “State X”. “A group of emigrants in America cannot talk about cyber actions aimed at blocking the country’s energy system,” he said.

The Kremlin spokesman also said that the Russian authorities have an understanding of the scope of the conspiracy. “There is only one understanding: we have all heard the confessions and we represent the scope of the conspiracy,” he said.

Previously, Peskov said that the Russian special services have all the necessary evidence of a conspiracy against Lukashenka. According to him, the authorities have not only the necessary evidence, but also the confessions of some of the participants in this conspiracy.

The planned assassination attempt and preparation for a military coup in Belarus became known on April 17. According to Lukashenka, the task of eliminating him was approved by the top leadership of the United States. The FSB later confirmed this information. In Russia, Yuri Zyankovich, who has dual citizenship of the United States and Belarus, and Alexander Feduta, a citizen of Belarus, were detained, who were planning a coup d’etat according to the scenario of color revolutions with the involvement of local and Ukrainian nationalists.