Russian President Vladimir Putin does not stop working on holidays, but the Russian leader is not scheduled to attend any major events next week. This was announced on Sunday, December 27, by the press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov.

“The working days are already without any major events, but working meetings are constant, they do not stop. Meetings and so on … It is never interrupted for any holidays “, – he said”RIA News“.

Earlier that day, a Kremlin spokesman said that Putin’s traditional meeting with representatives of large Russian business would not be held this year.

At the same time, Peskov emphasized: the cancellation of the event does not mean that there is no dialogue with entrepreneurs.

As the press secretary of the head of state reported earlier in December, Putin will celebrate the New Year with family and friends, as he does every year. Then Peskov noted that the president never fully rests, but, perhaps, “he will somehow take his breath away.”

December 31, 2019 was a working day for Putin. Peskov compared the work of the Russian leader to a blast furnace, which cannot be extinguished.

In 2018, Peskov said that the president holds working meetings “until the last minutes” on New Year’s holidays. According to the spokesman, “this is inevitable.”