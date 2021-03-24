Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov told on March 24 the details of the vaccination of Vladimir Putin.

The Russian leader was vaccinated on March 23 with the first component of the COVID-19 vaccine. The second stage of vaccination will take place in a few weeks.

“This was the first injection. Accordingly, in three weeks – the second “, – quoted his words”Gazeta.ru“.

He said that the President of the Russian Federation feels good after vaccination and noted that not everyone’s health after vaccination worsens.

“This is far from all <...> Some of those vaccinated, indeed, on the first evening, the first night after vaccination, some insignificant temperature is recorded, weakness. It really is, but not everyone has it, a lot of people tolerate vaccinations without any symptoms at all, ”the Kremlin spokesman explained.

Peskov also noted that, perhaps, Putin will refuse for some time after the vaccination from intense physical activity.

The press secretary did not disclose what kind of vaccine the President of the Russian Federation was inoculated with, but said that it was a Russian vaccine.

“All three Russian vaccines are absolutely reliable, absolutely effective and absolutely safe <...> Therefore, there is no difference what kind of vaccine the president was vaccinated with. And what kind of vaccine the president chose – he and his doctor, who gave him this vaccine, knows that, ”Peskov said.

He expressed the hope that Putin’s vaccination will serve as a good example for all citizens of Russia.

Earlier, on March 22, Putin announced his intention to be vaccinated against COVID-19. He noted that vaccination is a voluntary choice and a personal decision of each person. The President of the Russian Federation did not disclose what drug would be inoculated, but stressed that Russian vaccines are the most reliable and safe. He also added that foreign drugs “do not show such a high degree of protection.”

Large-scale vaccination against coronavirus in Russia began on January 18. On March 15, Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), noted that the Russian Federation is the leader in Europe in terms of the number of people who have completed a full course of vaccination against COVID-19.

Sputnik V, the development of the Gamaleya Center, the first coronavirus vaccine in Russia and the world, was registered on August 11, 2020.

On October 14, Putin announced the registration in the country of the second vaccine against COVID-19, a drug from the Vector Center, EpiVacCorona. On February 20, 2021, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced the registration of the third Russian vaccine against coronavirus, KoviVac.

All relevant information on the situation with coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as by the hashtag #WeVeTogether. Coronavirus hotline: 8-800-2000-112.