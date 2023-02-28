Russian President Vladimir Putin was and remains open to any contacts that can help Russia achieve its own goals, preferably by peaceful means. This was announced on Tuesday, February 28, by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov to Izvestia.

Peskov noted that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron have repeatedly stated that they will continue to communicate with the Russian President and will together look for ways out of the situation in Ukraine. However, according to Peskov, there have been no real initiatives on their part recently.

“We listened to Macron’s five or six statements that I would literally call Putin and talk for days and nights, but there were no requests. Everyone should know this: there were no requests, no orientations, no elaboration of possible dates for such a conversation, ”Peskov stressed.

At the same time, Peskov recalled that France and Germany indirectly take part in hostilities on the side of Ukraine, and this calls into question their mediating potential in the negotiations.

“It’s one thing for you to remain neutral in relation to the parties to the conflict, and another for you to indirectly take part in hostilities and declare your intention to increase your involvement in hostilities on the side of one of the participants, in this case Ukraine. How can you count on intermediary potential then? No way. This potential is simply disappearing,” Peskov concluded.

Earlier, on February 24, the newspaper The Wall Street Journal reported that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron appealed to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to hold talks with Moscow. The corresponding request was made during the February visit of the Ukrainian leader to Paris.

On February 2, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov indicated that world leaders were not trying to persuade Ukraine to return to peace talks. According to him, Western leaders refused to negotiate, and also forced the Kiev regime to withdraw from the negotiation process at the very moment when there was still an opportunity to end it politically.

The last face-to-face round of negotiations between the Russian Federation and Ukraine took place on March 29, 2022 in Turkey. Later, Kyiv officially renounced contacts with Moscow. On October 4, Zelensky enforced the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of the country on the impossibility of holding negotiations. At the same time, Russia did not refuse negotiations.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.