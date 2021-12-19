Russian President Vladimir Putin is oppressed by information on mortality rates among patients with coronavirus in the country. This was stated by the press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov in the film “Dangerous Virus. Second year “on the TV channel” Russia-1 “, reports TASS…

According to him, both the Russian leader himself and everyone who works in the government headquarters to combat the spread of infection is concerned about the issue of mortality among the population.

“The mortality rate is really high – this is a tragedy, because, indeed, every day for a long time we lose more than a thousand or a thousand two hundred of our fellow citizens. This is terrible, “said a Kremlin spokesman.

Earlier on December 19, it was reported that over the past day, 1023 deaths from complications caused by COVID-19 were recorded in Russia, this is the minimum value over the past two months. In total, since the beginning of the pandemic, 297,203 patients with coronavirus have died in the country.