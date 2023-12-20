In 2013, Russian President Vladimir Putin pardoned the ex-head of the Yukos oil company Mikhail Khodorkovsky (recognized as a foreign agent in the Russian Federation) based on humanitarian considerations, but when he was released, he did not fulfill the promises he made then. Kremlin official Dmitry Peskov stated this on December 20, answering the question whether the head of state regrets pardoning the businessman who fled abroad.

“I don't think. You know, then there were certain assurances from Mr. Khodorkovsky, a request. And, indeed, the president, based on purely human, humanitarian considerations, made such a decision,” said the press secretary of the Russian president.

He added that all Khodorkovsky’s assurances remained only on paper, “nothing more.” And this fact “quite eloquently characterizes the mentioned citizen,” Peskov said.

Putin signed a decree pardoning Khodorkovsky exactly 10 years ago, on December 20, 2013. That same evening, after leaving prison, he flew to Germany.

In December 2020, Putin said that Khodorkovsky himself turned to him with a request for a pardon and even sent “the appropriate paper” that he was not going to engage in politics. The president noted that the ex-head of the YUKOS company indirectly admitted his guilt and “asked to be released early because his mother was sick and dying.”

The oil company existed from 1993 to 2007. In 2003, Yukos executives were charged with tax evasion. As a result, the owners and managers of the company, including Mikhail Khodorkovsky and Platon Lebedev, were sentenced to long prison terms. Khodorkovsky was released in 2013 after being pardoned, Lebedev at the beginning of 2014.

On May 20, 2022, the Russian Ministry of Justice added the former owner of Yukos Khodorkovsky to the register of individual foreign agents.