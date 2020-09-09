The large press convention of Russian President Vladimir Putin this yr is scheduled for the second half of December. TASS, referring to the press secretary of the pinnacle of the nation Dmitry Peskov.

It’s anticipated that the occasion might be held “in a dwell format”, however the Kremlin doesn’t exclude potential changes.

“However for now, sure, as typical, that is the ultimate annual press convention, which is held within the second half of December,” Peskov stated.

Recall at the moment it grew to become recognized that in 2020 there might be no “direct line” with the president.

In accordance with Peskov, the pinnacle of the nation has virtually conducts a “direct line” within the framework of its interactive conferences.

A Putin spokesman additionally spoke about plans so as to add parts of the direct line to the president’s annual press convention.