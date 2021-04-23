A new lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic is not planned for the May holidays, said the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov. He is quoted by RIA News…

“No, there is no talk of a lockdown,” said Peskov, answering a question about possible restrictions on the work of bars, restaurants and museums from May 1 to 10.

Earlier on April 23, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the days between the May holidays as days off. Thus, the Russians will rest from May 1 to May 10 inclusive. The head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova made a corresponding proposal. According to her, this is necessary to combat the coronavirus, as the situation may become more complicated.

Initially, the Russians were supposed to rest from the 1st to the 3rd in connection with the celebration of Labor Day and from May 8 to 10 in connection with the Victory Day. April 30 is a pre-holiday working day, so it is one hour shorter.