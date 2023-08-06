Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on August 6 denied The New York Times’ interpretation of him, which credited him with claiming Russian President Vladimir Putin would be re-elected in 2024 with more than 90% of the vote.

The newspaper earlier that day published an article quoting Peskov, in which the Russian presidential spokesman allegedly called the Russian elections not so much a democracy as “an expensive bureaucracy.” It has also been claimed that he announced Putin’s re-election next year with over 90% of the vote.

“No, this was absolutely incorrectly interpreted by the author of this article,” Peskov said. TASSanswering the question about the authenticity of the quote.

The answer, as Peskov clarified, was as follows: the level of consolidation of Russian society around the president is absolutely unprecedented, and we can already say now that if he is nominated for the 2024 elections, he will be re-elected with a huge advantage.

Peskov also noted that in an interview with a journalist, he voiced his personal opinion.

Vladimir Putin, in his address to the Federal Assembly on February 21, assured that the 2024 elections would be held in strict accordance with the law and in compliance with all democratic constitutional procedures. Then the head of state also pointed out that the leading forces of the country are united in the main thing – in the security and well-being of the people, sovereignty and national interests.

Presidential elections will be held in Russia in March 2024. Putin has not yet officially announced his decision to nominate.