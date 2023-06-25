The criminal case against the founder of Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin on the fact of calling for an armed rebellion will be dropped, the head of the company himself will leave for Belarus. This was announced on June 24 by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

“You ask me what will happen to Prigogine personally. The criminal case will be dropped against him, and he himself will go to Belarus,” he told reporters.

The press secretary of the Russian leader also stressed that he did not know anything about the future place of work of Yevgeny Prigozhin on the territory of the Belarusian state.

On the same day, Peskov also announced that Wagner employees who did not participate in the rebellion would sign contracts with the Ministry of Defense.

On the evening of June 24, the press service of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko reported that in the course of negotiations agreed with Vladimir Putin, Lukashenka managed to reach agreements with Prigozhin. As a result of the negotiations, the parties came to an agreement on the inadmissibility of unleashing a “bloody massacre on the territory of Russia.”

As a result, the head of the PMC said that Wagner was stopping the movement of its columns, turning them around and returning to field camps.

The telephone conversation between the two politicians took place against the backdrop of a situation caused by the fact that on June 23 the founder of Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, attempted a rebellion in Russia by distributing a video about an alleged attack by the Russian Defense Ministry on the rear camps of PMCs. The Russian Defense Ministry denied reports of strikes on the rear.

After that, the withdrawal of equipment and PMC units from Rostov-on-Don began.