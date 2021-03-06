Russian President Vladimir Putin did not personally contact his assistant Maxim Oreshkin, who had contracted the coronavirus. This was stated by the press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov, reports RIA News.

Earlier, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that Oreshkin was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Over the past day, 11,022 cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Russia. In total, 4,312,181 cases of the disease have been registered in the country since the beginning of the pandemic. 3,900,348 people recovered, 88,726 died.

On the eve of the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Tatyana Golikova said that the incidence of coronavirus is steadily decreasing in the country.