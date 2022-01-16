Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov said in an interview on Sunday, January 15, that the situation on the Russian-Ukrainian border remains extremely tense.

“We have too high tension on the border. There is too much tension in this part of Europe, ”the publication cites on Twitter. The Hill Peskov’s words.

He added that the Russian Federation does not show military escalation against Ukraine. According to him, these are allegations by the United States, which did not provide evidence for the allegations. He added that no evidence of Moscow’s guilt was provided.

The day before, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said that the United States and its allies had prepared 18 scenarios in case of a “Russian invasion” of Ukraine. Nuland stressed that sanctions against the Russian Federation by the United States and European countries may differ from each other. However, the diplomat noted: the United States hopes that they can achieve de-escalation around Ukraine and progress through diplomacy in relations with Russia.

On January 10, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Moscow had no intentions to attack Ukraine and could not have it. All measures for the combat training of troops are carried out within Russian territory.

In recent weeks, a number of Western media reported on the alleged plans of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. So, on January 7, The New York Times compiled and published a map with the alleged location of Russian troops along the border with Ukraine.

On December 25, Dmitry Peskov announced that the Russian Federation had never attacked anyone first. He stressed that the statements of Ukraine and the United States about the “aggressive actions” of the Russian Federation are made in order to place more NATO military equipment near the country’s borders.