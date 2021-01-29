The Kremlin is not discussing the issue of Donbass joining Russia. This was announced on Friday, January 29, by the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov.

Thus, he commented on the statement of Margarita Simonyan, who on January 28 at the Russian Donbass forum in Donetsk called for the inclusion of the territories of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) into Russia.

“Margarita Simonyan is a media manager and journalist. It can in no way be the spokesman for the official position of the Russian Federation. This issue is not on the agenda, ”said Peskov.

At the same time, speaking about the conditions on which Russia is ready to include the region in the country, Peskov again noted that “this issue is not on the agenda either directly or indirectly.”

Also, a Kremlin spokesman said that the Russian Federation takes a “consistent and responsible position” in protecting the interests of the Russian-speaking population of Donbass.

Answering a question from journalists about the name of the forum “Russian Donbass”, Peskov said that “nothing cuts the ear here”.

In November last year, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Ruslan Khomchak said that he did not see any prospects for a military solution to the situation in Donbass.

In April 2014, after the coup d’etat in Ukraine in February 2014, the LPR and DPR were proclaimed in the Donbass.

The Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed republics. Kiev has repeatedly accused the Russian Federation of interfering in the conflict in Donbass. Russia denies these charges.

Negotiations on the settlement of the conflict in Donbass are being held in the trilateral contact group in Minsk (Ukraine, Russia, OSCE), as well as in the “Normandy format”.