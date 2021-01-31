The speech of Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Davos week was “an attempt to shout to the common sense of politicians,” said the press secretary of the Russian leader Dmitry Peskov in the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin “on the TV channel” Russia 1 “. His words lead TASS…

Peskov said he could not agree with the opinion of some political analysts who called Putin’s speech a warning about pressure on Russia. As an example, he cited the President’s Munich speech, which was “received with hostility and as a kind of speech full of confrontation.” “And this time, too, no confrontation and no warning. This is just an attempt to shout to the common sense of politicians, ”the Kremlin spokesman said.

In his opinion, in his speech at the “Davos week” Putin very clearly and coherently outlined all the problems that the world will have to face. “Until now, no world leader has come forward with such an analysis,” Peskov emphasized.

On January 27, during an online speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, the Russian president warned of the end of civilization if a global conflict occurs. He pointed out that the situation can develop unpredictably and uncontrollably – there is also the likelihood of encountering a breakdown and a struggle of all against all.

Putin also compared the current situation in the world with the 30s of the last century in terms of the scale and nature of challenges and potential threats. “You can agree with this situation, you can disagree, but in many parameters – in terms of the scale and complex systemic nature of challenges, potential threats – a certain analogy still suggests itself,” he added.