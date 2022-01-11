The detention of musician Vikram Ruzakhunov from Kyrgyzstan in Alma-Ata on false charges is an isolated case, said the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov. The Kremlin spokesman ruled out the emergence of a tendency to detain innocent people in Kazakhstan and expressed confidence that the story with the musician should not diminish the public understanding of the terrorist threat in the republic. His words convey RIA News…

“This means nothing. A single case is not a reason for building some tendencies, especially against the background of such large-scale events that took place a week earlier in Alma-Ata, “Peskov said. The press secretary called for a serious assessment of the riots that took place in the republic.

Kazakh security forces detained jazzman Vikram Ruzakhunov in Almaty on January 7. Later in the video, he appeared beaten and confessed to participating in the protests for cash rewards. After the intervention of the Kyrgyz authorities, Ruzakhunov was released. He returned home and called his testimony false. According to Ruzakhunov, he incriminated himself in the hope of getting home as soon as possible. The inmates allegedly suggested the way to him.

Meanwhile, the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry insists on the innocence of its other fellow citizens. Bishkek sent a diplomatic note to Nur-Sultan, in which it demanded a prompt investigation into another group of Kyrgyz detained in Kazakhstan. Several citizens of the country were also released from custody after the intervention of the country’s Foreign Ministry.

Previously, Peskov spoke about the task of “stopping evil” in social networks. According to the press secretary of the Russian leader Vladimir Putin, during the riots in Kazakhstan, the negative side of this method of communication was once again confirmed.