A telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his American counterpart Joe Biden on the eve of the bilateral summit to be held in Geneva on June 16 is not planned, since the details of the meeting of the leaders are being coordinated through diplomatic channels. This was announced on Saturday, June 5, by the press secretary of the head of the Russian state Dmitry Peskov during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

“No, this is not on the schedule. All the modalities of the upcoming meeting are being coordinated through diplomatic channels, “the presidential press secretary said in an interview. TASSanswering the related question.

The day before, on June 4, Vladimir Putin announced that he did not expect any “breakthroughs” following the results of his Geneva meeting with Joe Biden. The Russian leader also pointed to the existence of coinciding interests that figure in bilateral relations between the United States and the Russian Federation.

Earlier in the day, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that at the upcoming summit the American side does not intend to make concessions to the Russian one, but nevertheless the US government is focused on stable relations with the Russian Federation.

Also on June 4, Eric Green, senior director for Russia and Central Asia of the National Security Council at the White House, said that Washington does not see great opportunities at the current stage for establishing constructive interaction with Moscow. He also noted that Joe Biden will exchange with Vladimir Putin at a meeting in Geneva, including assessments of threats, views on the prospects for further disarmament. Greene stressed that the American leader would reaffirm the United States’ commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. At the same time, the topic of Belarus will be touched upon.

In turn, the President of the Russian Federation on the same day also noted that he plans to discuss with his American counterpart strategic stability, disarmament, ecology and the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as conflicts in hot spots. According to Putin, Moscow and Washington must find ways to regulate bilateral relations, which are at an extremely low level.

Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on June 4 that the Kremlin does not expect a significant improvement in relations between Moscow and Washington after the Putin-Biden summit. He recalled that relations between the countries are in crisis.

The meeting of the Russian and American leaders will take place on June 16 in Geneva. This will be the first face-to-face meeting of heads of state since Biden took office as President of the United States. The trip to Geneva will be the first foreign visit of the President of the Russian Federation since January 2020.