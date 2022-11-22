Peskov said that Putin and the President of Cuba will discuss military-technical cooperation

Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss military-technical cooperation with his Cuban counterpart Miguel Diaz-Canel, who is on an official visit to Moscow. This was stated by the press secretary of the President Dmitry Peskov. TASS.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, Russian-Cuban relations have a very good start in the present and very good prospects for the future. Peskov also noted that the main topic of negotiations between the Russian and Cuban leaders would be bilateral relations.

“The experience, the lessons of the Caribbean crisis have already been fairly studied and will be further studied, but this will not be the main thing in the negotiations,” the spokesman said.