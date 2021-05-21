The press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov, who took part in the “New Knowledge” marathon, which takes place on May 21 in Moscow, assured that the request of student Ivan Dzygar to award his mother the Order of Maternal Glory will be considered.

Earlier on Friday, the young man asked Peskov that Russian President Vladimir Putin personally award his mother with this order, because, in his opinion, she really deserves it. He said that in his family, besides him, five younger brothers and two sisters are being brought up.

“We’ll just find out now when she was awarded. We will all find out. And you know what is traditional for this family. Putin one way or another celebrates large families. He communicates with them, and, of course, we will now look at all the information and recommend to our division of the presidential administration, which is engaged in this, that they also be added to these families, ”Peskov answered the corresponding question from Izvestia’s correspondent.

The Order of Maternal Glory is awarded to women who have given birth and raised seven, eight and nine children. It consists of three degrees, which are awarded depending on the number of children in the family.

The New Knowledge Marathon will run for three days. During this time, one and a half hundred experts will speak at it in a variety of, and most importantly, areas relevant to the future world. In addition, participants will be able to ask the lecturers all their questions. The event is dedicated to various areas: knowledge, history and culture, sports, IT, industry and industry, science and technology.

On May 21, an American entrepreneur, founder of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk took part in it. He told what changes await the world in 50 years, and expressed confidence that a lot will change – there will be changes in technology, space travel will become available, DNA research will be actively carried out.