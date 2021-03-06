Reports about the impending new increase in the retirement age in Russia are erroneous. Thus, the presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov commented on the relevant information. Interfax…

According to a Kremlin spokesman, the statement of the State Duma deputy from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Valery Rashkin is wrong.

Earlier, the parliamentarian said that in 2022 a proposal would be made to raise the retirement age. Rashkin explained this by the fact that the previous increase did not help to eliminate the budget deficit of the Pension Fund.

In Russia, on January 1, 2019, the pension reform began, within the framework of which the retirement age is gradually increasing. By 2028, it will rise to 60 for women and 65 for men. Until the end of 2018, women retired at 55 and men at 60.