Peskov to Orban: Russia poses no danger to non-hostile states

Russia does not pose a threat to states that do not pursue a hostile policy towards Moscow. This was stated by the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov, responding to the words of the Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban about his country’s reluctance to find a common border with Russia. His words are conveyed RIA News.

“We don’t agree with Mr. Orban on everything. Russia does not pose a danger, contrary to what is now being repeated with enviable consistency in the European Union, for any states that are not hostile to Russia, that are not trying to become “Anti-Russia,” Peskov noted.

The Kremlin spokesman added that the fear of bordering Russia is unfounded, since the country’s goal is “to ensure security for itself and for its children.”

Earlier, Orban said that Hungary would not want to border on Russia, since the period when the countries were neighbors on the map left bad memories for Hungary.