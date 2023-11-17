Peskov: Finland has chosen the path of confrontation with Russia, this is a big mistake

Russia has never threatened Finland in recent history, so the path of confrontation chosen by Helsinki is a big mistake. This was stated by the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov, writes RIA News.

According to him, the countries had no reason for confrontation, but the Finns chose this path. “Russia has never threatened Finland in modern history; we have never had a reason for any confrontation,” he emphasized.

The Kremlin representative recalled that Russia and Finland have always had mutually beneficial and mutually respectful relations.

Earlier it became known that on the night of November 17-18, Finland will close four border crossings on the border with Russia. The Vaalimaa, Nuijamaa, Imatra and Niirala checkpoints will be completely closed. Asylum applications will only be accepted at the Salla and Vartius border crossings. It is known that the restrictions will be in force until February 18, 2024.